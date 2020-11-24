Border Patrol seizes 228 pounds of marijuana in two different busts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents confiscated 228 pounds of marijuana worth more than $182,000 in two different incidents last Friday.

The first incident happened around 6 a.m. when Lordsburg Border Patrol agents were alerted by sensor technology of a possible entry. Horse patrol agents and canine teams responded to the area and walked approximately ten miles north from the border before discovering three large burlap sacs hidden on the rocky mountainside.

The burlap sacks weighed 139 pounds and tested positive for marijuana with a street value of $111,200. No one was discovered near the sacks. Agents believe the suspects fled back into Mexico.

In a separate incident later in the day, agents assigned to the Clint Border Patrol Station followed muddy footprints from an irrigation canal approximately one mile until they eventually found two concealed bundles hidden in the brush.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana and weighed 89 pounds with an estimated street value of $71,200.

Two people, a man and a juvenile, were found hiding in a nearby canal. The 33-year-old man was turned over to the DEA for prosecution while the juvenile was turned over to Mexican Immigration for a voluntary return.