FILE — A U.S. Border Patrol flag is seen July 23, 2021, at the Big Bend Sector Headquarters in Marfa, Texas (Fernie Ortiz/Border Report)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso recently identified 10 adult migrants posing as unaccompanied minors to avoid being expelled from the country.

Three adult migrants posing as minors were discovered by agents at the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center while attempting to use counterfeit documents.

The individuals were from Guatemala and included a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. They were part of a group of 13 migrants found by agents of the El Paso Station on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

On Aug. 17, agents at the Central Processing Center discovered three men from Guatemala intentionally posing as minors. The individuals were 26, 25 and 18 and were part of a group of nine migrants that illegally entered the United States and were encountered by Border Patrol agents.

A third significant event also happened on Aug.17 when agents assigned to the Ysleta Station found a group of eight unaccompanied minors from Guatemala crossing the border illegally. Two individuals in this group, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were discovered as imposters.

The Border Patrol says individuals who attempt to pose as unaccompanied minors may face charges for making false statements to federal agents and of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.