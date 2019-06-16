Border Patrol: Man’s leg, ankle severed in South El Paso train incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is recovering in the hospital after his leg and ankle were severed in a train accident in South El Paso.

According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the incident happened Sunday morning on train tracks in the Paisano area.

Officials say the man may be an undocumented immigrant and was under the train when it started to move.

Border Patrol tells KTSM the man underwent surgery at University Medical Center. His exact condition is not yet known.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.