EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector found two large groups of

migrants in the New Mexico desert on Thursday.

According to officials, the first encounter happened around 8:00 a.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned

to the Lordsburg Station received information about possible lost individuals.

Agents assigned to the Antelope Wells Forward Operating Base were sent to the remote desert and found the group of 45 migrants, after an extended search, near the Alamo Hueco Mountains.

Officials add that the group was made up of 44 adults from Cuba and one tender-age unaccompanied child.

Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station, Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Unit, and Bureau of Land Management personnel provided medical evaluation on site and determined that no medical assistance was needed.

Later, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Deming Station found a group of 50 migrants.

Officials say that the migrants were discovered in a remote area with the use of imaging technology. Agents rushed to an area south of the Potrillo Mountains and found the migrants lying on the ground.

All migrants were medically screen and evaluated on site. Those subjects amendable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico.

From the group of 50 migrants, one was an unaccompanied child that was subsequently transported to the Central Processing Center.

“Our agents responded quickly and rendered assistance to these large groups of people in the harsh, unforgiving desert areas where temperatures dramatically change from warm to cold…Transnational Criminal Organizations are responsible for placing human beings at risk making them more vulnerable in this harsh environment.” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez

Officials add that all migrants were transported to the Central Processing Center in El Paso to be processed accordingly.











