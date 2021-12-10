Border Patrol finds stash houses in Clint, Socorro; 31 migrants rescued

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents found two stash houses in Socorro and Clint, with 31 migrants saved from “deplorable living conditions.”

The first stash house was found on December 8, as agents assigned to the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) help Socorro Police Department Officers after they were notified of a possible stash house.

Agents arrived at the mobile home in Socorro and found 24 migrants who had been smuggled into the United States.

Officials say that information gathered from the initial stash house led Clint Station Intel agents to identify another possible stash house also located in Clint.

Agents entered that property and discovered a group of seven migrants. In total, 31 migrants were rescued from what agents describe as “overcrowded and inhumane conditions.”

Among those encountered were citizens from Ecuador, El Salvador and Mexico. Among the migrants were two unaccompanied children, one from Guatemala and another from Mexico. The two children were

medically screened and found to be in good health. All adult migrants were processed under Title 42.

“Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector maximize their success with strong and effective law enforcement partnerships to help disrupt threats by Transnational Criminal Organizations…we are fortunate to enjoy strong and vibrant law enforcement partnerships in the West Texas and New Mexico region.” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

“This event highlights the importance of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and exemplifies the commitment to serving our community from all agencies and protecting the public,” said Socorro Chief of Police David Burton.

According to Border Patrol officials, the El Paso Sector saw a significant increase in stash house busts during Fiscal Year 2021.

El Paso agents encountered 3,212 migrants in 306 stash houses. During the first three months of Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol Agents in El Paso Sector have encountered more than 33 stash houses, leading to the rescue of 340 migrants.

Photo courtesy US Border Patrol

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.