Body recovered from Rio Grande early Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities are working to recover a body from the river and canal system early Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM a water rescue team was initially dispatched to the area of Cesar Chavez Highway near Fonseca to reports of someone in the river.

Shortly thereafter, authorities were able to locate a body in the area. Fire crews left the scene around 4:25 a.m. and El Paso Police are now taking over the investigation.

EARLIER

El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team is responding to reports of a body in the river near Ascarate Park.

Emergency dispatch supervisors tell KTSM the call came in around 3:45 a.m. when Border Patrol reported seeing a body in the water near the Border Highway and Fonseca.

It is unclear if the person in the river is in need of rescue or if crews will be working a body recovery. Dispatchers also tell KTSM it is too early to tell if the incident is taking place in the river or canal system adjacent to the Rio Grande.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as additional information becomes available.