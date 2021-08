EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A smuggler was caught by Border Patrol agents in the Lordsburg and Deming stations, according to Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez tweeted the agents worked together to interdict and arrest the smuggler who crammed a dozen people into a Chevy Tahoe.

Chavez posted a photo of the migrants with faces blurred. In the tweet, Chavez said agents continue to find vehicles overloaded with migrants.