The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An felon with gang ties was arrested, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

In the tweet, Chavez said Las Cruces Border Patrol agents arrested the unidentified man at a checkpoint.

AGGRAVATED FELON ARRESTED! #LasCruces #USBP #Agents arrested an individual with gang ties & extensive criminal history on board a commercial bus at the I-10 Checkpoint. Criminal history included sex with a minor, burglary, & auto theft! Great work being vigilant! @cbp pic.twitter.com/SdKCXFMgad — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 2, 2021

The man was traveling by commercial bus, the tweet said. His criminal history included sex with a minor burglary and auto theft.