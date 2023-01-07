EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) and its community allies held a press conference at Chihuahuita Park and a community march Saturday morning departing towards Armijo Park, supporting the rights and dignity of migrants as well as border communities.

Credit- Tony Pina

Ahead of Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, BNHR held “This is Our New Ellis Island: March for our Rights and Dignity” community march Saturday, supporting the rights of migrants, asylum seekers, and border communities. The march also denounced the inhumane state and federal policies on immigration at the southern border, according to BNHR.

BNHR adds that community members will demand the Biden administration to:

Support asylum seekers through the complete and total termination of the Title 42 policy

Respect and restore asylum at the border through humane border policies and investment in a welcoming infrastructure, as proposed under the New Ellis Island initiative

Initiate a lawsuit to halt Gov. Abbott’s enforcement of Operation Lone Star, as immigration laws are and should remain under federal control

Border communities will also demand Gov. Abbott to withdraw the Texas National Guard and shipping containers from the border and stop violating federal law by eliminating Operation Lone Star, according to BNHR.

The march was hosted by BNHR with community allies and elected officials including: