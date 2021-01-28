Border faith leaders seek President Biden to recommend policy changes along the border

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Border faith leaders wrote a letter to President Biden asking to be heard when it comes to policy recommendations.

The Hope Border Institute is joining Catholic Bishops and border faith leaders for what they say is to ‘re-imagine immigration, beginning at the border’.

Bishops from every state along the US-Mexico border, together with HOPE, Sister Norma Pimentel, the Kino Border Initiative, Catholic Charities agencies at the border have called upon President Biden to work together to restore asylum at the border and to listen to people on the move at the US-Mexico border in order to radically reform and re-build our immigration policy from the ground up, with the needs and aspirations of migrants, asylum seekers and border communities at the center of the debate.

Faith leaders urgently point to border community issues. The letter mentions that the President’s bold proposals and action on immigration reform give them hope.

In this reconsideration, they ask to put border communities at the center of debates in hopes of working together and meeting the needs of those along these binational communities.

In the letter, several of those policy recommendations include: restoring asylum at the border, protection over deterrence and immigration policy.

To read the full letter to President Biden you can click this link: HOPE | Border Faith Leaders