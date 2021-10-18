“Boo at the Zoo” returns to El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be hosting their annual Halloween event, “Boo at the Zoo.”

“’Boo at the Zoo’ is one of our most popular events we host every year,” said Joe Montisano, El Paso Zoo Director. “While they are two of our busiest days, they are also some of the most fun days for the guests, the staff, and the animals. We are very happy to be bringing this popular event back to the community of El Paso.”

The event will take place from 10 am to 3 pm, October 23 and October 24.

Visitors are encouraged to step out in their best Halloween costumes and join the El Paso Zoo for “Boo at the Zoo”.

Guests can anticipate multiple candy stations across the zoo with precautions in place, for both staff and visitors, to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Organizers share that activities will be different this year in order to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, but the zoo will have pumpkin decorating (while available), the Truly Nolen Bug Zoo, costume contests, and shows in the Wildlife Amphitheater.

Zoo attractions, including the Hunt Family Endangered Species Carousel and the Foster Treehouse Playground, will be open to the public.

For more information about the event, visit the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.