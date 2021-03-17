Bone found during excavation for Amazon distribution center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bone was unearthed as crews excavated the land where a future Amazon distribution center will be built in Far East El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is “investigating the identity and the location,” EPCSO spokeswoman Leslie Antunez confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

An unnamed contractor at the site said the bone was found on Monday and investigators returned to the site on Wednesday to search for more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.