EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from the Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso, were evacuated this Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a bomb threat.

Local law enforcement agencies along with the El Paso Police department are investigating what they call a non-credible bomb threat.

School representatives have asked parents not to go to the school for their safety.

The students are in locked down protocol and school hours are the same until further notice.