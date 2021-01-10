Bomb squad called to Central neighborhood

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to an area in Central El Paso Sunday afternoon.

KTSM has received reports that neighbors have been evacuated in the area.

Our crews are on the scene and say a bomb squad truck was scene near the intersection of Taylor Rd. and Lackand Street.

This is a developing story. Will keep you updated as more details become available.

