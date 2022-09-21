EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez.

Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to Juarez police, the victim’s body was already in the cadaveric process.

Officials also explained how this particular area is often used by migrants in order to cross to the United States. However, no identification has been released regarding the victim.

