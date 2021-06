EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Fire Department firefighters recovered a body in a canal Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a passerby reported the body in the 10800 block of Socorro Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The area is adjacent to the Rio Bosque Park and surrounding canal systems near the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities responded to the scene and recovered the individual from the water, where they were pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.