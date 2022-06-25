EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered a body that was spotted in a canal near the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Crews were sent to the canal, just yards from the Ysleta POE bridge to recover to recover the body from the concrete lined canal, next to the Rio Grande.

Crews were able to remove the body from the water and turned the investigation over to U.S. Border Patrol and El Paso Police Department.

Water from the Rio Grande was released into El Paso canals on June 5, and there have been several water rescues and body recoveries in the last 20 days.

During a training session held earlier in the month, Kris Menendez, captain of the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team, talked about the dangers of the seemingly calm canal waters.

“Head trauma; they hit their heads on the gates, on the concrete floor. There’s a lot of things that happen besides drowning, a lot of trauma goes into when they come to these heads gates here,” Menendez said. “So it isn’t that they are jumping in right here, it’s just that the areas where they are jumping in seem very slow and very calm but when they get into it, they realize it’s not and get swept to a headgate.”

RELATED STORIES:

Multiple people rescued, body pulled from border canal

WATCH: Water rescue team trains for canal recoveries, rescues







Photos courtesy El Paso Fire Department

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.