EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- El Paso added 200 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the number of virus cases since the pandemic began to 25,206 --- of those, 1,602 were reported just this week (40 were delayed test results from the state).

The Department of Public Health also reported the death of a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions. His death marks the 530th virus fatality in El Paso County.