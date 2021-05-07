Man’s body found in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The body of a man was found in East El Paso on Friday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to Red Sails Drive and Skipper Drive in East El Paso. An alert was sent to media at 8:40 a.m. Friday.

Foul play is not suspected. Police did not indicate the victim’s age or how the body was discovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

