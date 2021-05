El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In Ciudad Juarez, the body of a woman was found on the northwest side of the city, on a road known as Camino Real.

According to police, the victim had several gunshot wounds. As of now, the woman has not been identified.

Police say she was found wearing black tennis shoes, jeans and a pink blouse.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.