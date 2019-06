SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities in Socorro are investigating after a body was found near a canal Sunday night.

According to a city spokesman, the call came in at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Socorro and Dindinger Road.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This latest discovery is one of several other bodies found in area canals in recent weeks.

Last weekend, a female’s body was also found floating in a Socorro canal.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.