Body found in Sunland Park landfill

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation is underway after a body was found at a landfill in Sunland Park on Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered at the Camino Real Environmental Center. The person’s identity has not been released and it’s unknown how the person died.

KTSM crew is working to bring you more details.

