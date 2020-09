EPPD responds to the scene in South El Paso where a body was found. Photo: Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found around 2:30 p.m. Friday in South El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a body that was found at the 500 Block of S. Stanton Street.

EPPD did not provide information about how the body was found, gender or age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.