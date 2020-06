EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a Lower Valley canal Saturday afternoon.

The report came in around 12:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of Socorro Road in the Rio Bosque Wetlands canal. El Paso Fire Department recovered one body from the channel.

El Paso Police’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding to the scene. No other information was immediately available.