EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Oct. 13, at 12:30 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an irrigation canal near the border wall south of Petunia Dr. in Socorro, Texas.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched in reference to a body found in an irrigation canal by border patrol. Major Crimes were on the scene pending further investigation. The identity of the body is currently unknown.

