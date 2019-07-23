Body found in Far East El Paso desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Far East El Paso desert on Monday afternoon.

According to an El Paso Police Department spokesman, the discovery was made at about 6 p.m. in an area off Pebble Hills and Tim Floyd near Red Sands.

Police say the victim is a woman in her late 40s. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators also confirmed that the woman is not Erika Andrea Gaytan, 29, who remains missing following a concert last weekend.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but authorities are waiting for a medical examiner to make that final determination.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates as the investigation continues.