EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department said crews pulled a body out of a water canal Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened by Loop 375 near Mile Marker 55.

Officials did not provide many details only telling KTSM 9 News that the victim was a man.

U.S. Border Patrol is conducting an investigation. The body is believed to have been a person who fell into a canal on Monday.