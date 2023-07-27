EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, July 27 the trial resumed for the man being charged with capital murder in the killing of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera in March 2019.

Dash camera and body camera footage from Deputy Herrera were submitted as evidence and played in the courtroom on Thursday morning.

Judge Diane Navarrete gave a warning before the video played.

“If you can’t watch without a reaction, I’m going to ask that you step out,” Navarrete said.

The courtroom was packed with people sitting shoulder to shoulder but no one left.

The dash camera footage showed a vehicle flashed high beams at Deputy Herrera and he pulled the vehicle over.

You could see the people in the car moving around a lot, even the passenger looking back when Herrera pulled the vehicle over and a woman could be seen getting out of the passenger side.

Herrera asked the woman to remain in the vehicle and went to the driver’s window where Facundo Chavez could be seen with both his hands and his head out the window.

Deputy Herrera informed Chavez that he flashed his bright at him and that his 30-day permit was located in the wrong spot, saying it should be on the back window.

Herrera was holding an “E-ticket” device in his hand, he asked Chavez to exit the vehicle and asked if he had any weapons, but the driver said no.

As Chavez stepped out, he immediately began shooting at Herrera.

Numerous shots could be heard and in the dash camera footage, you could hear what sounded like Herrera being beaten multiple times.

The first witness brought to the stand on Thursday was El Paso County Sheriff’s Detective Moses Gutierrez who was the detective who reviewed the video.

The Attorney for the State of Texas William Dixon asked Gutiérrez what he heard Chavez saying in the video to Herrera.

“Do you have any weapons on you (explicit)…” said Gutierrez referring to what he heard Chavez say to Herrera.

The defense asked the witness what the woman could be heard saying in the video and Gutierrez translated it to “assaults that guy.”

Herrera could be heard moaning and when a passerby stopped, he could be heard saying “Help me” and that he had been shot.

Chavez and the woman who was with him could be seen getting back in the vehicle and attempting to drive off, but the vehicle stalled.

Chavez and the woman got out and ran.

Detective Gutierrez said in court that after getting a search warrant for the vehicle they found 132 9mm rounds, 30 round extended handgun magazines, 60 rifle rounds and 8 vials of THC oil.

The woman in the vehicle was Chavez’s girlfriend Arlene Pina who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As we’ve reported, if Chavez is found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

This is the first death penalty trial in El Paso in nearly a decade.