Bob O’s remains open, increases disinfecting protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bob O’s Family Fun Center is remaining open during Spring Break amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Management at Bob O’s says they’ve been taking extra safety precautions at the fun center such as disinfecting arcade games, laser tag vests, go-karts, counters, along with anything that both customers and employees come into contact with.

Bob O’s adds safety is always its first priority and isn’t concerned about the virus because of the precautions its been taking.

“I feel pretty safe. It’s spring break. We still do want people to have fun you know, we know that we’re one of El Paso’s places to play and have fun. So we’re doing our best to help keep that going especially now for spring break,” said manager Ivan Garcia.

Bob O’s hours will remain the same, Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. They also have Spring Break specials for visitors.