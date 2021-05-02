BNHR holds caravan rally in support of workers’ rights, immigration reform

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network for Human Rights, along with other alliances and organizations, hosted a caravan and community informational fair on Saturday afternoon under the “We are the 11 Million” campaign.

The event, held in commemoration of International Workers’ Day, was also meant to educate the community about worker’s rights and immigration reform that provides a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people living in the United States.

The caravan and rally started at Memorial Park and ended at Armijo Park.

El Paso residents had the opportunity to learn about worker’s rights, regardless os immigration status.

