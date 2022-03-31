EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Blue Origin successfully completed its fourth human spaceflight and 20th overall flight for New Shepard.

The astronaut manifest included: Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, Gary Lai, and Dr. George Nield.

The crew of New Shepard NS-20. Pictured from left to right: Gary Lai, Jim Kitchen, Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, and Dr. George Nield

Congratulations to our astronauts on today’s mission above the Kármán Line. We had the honor of safely flying this crew of six – each person with their own story of mentorship and passion for human spaceflight. We’re looking forward to many more flights this year, and we’re grateful to our astronaut customers for their trust in this amazing team. Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President, New Shepard for Blue Origin

Blue Origin is planning more crewed and payload flights throughout 2022 and beyond. If you are interested in flying on New Shepard, visit Blue Origin’s website.

Customers can now purchase commemorative merchandise from the mission on the Blue Origin Shop.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.