EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Blue Origin successfully completed its fourth human spaceflight and 20th overall flight for New Shepard.
The astronaut manifest included: Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, Gary Lai, and Dr. George Nield.
Blue Origin is planning more crewed and payload flights throughout 2022 and beyond. If you are interested in flying on New Shepard, visit Blue Origin’s website.
Customers can now purchase commemorative merchandise from the mission on the Blue Origin Shop.
