October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support the El Paso community, HOME is illuminating the downtown Blue Flame Building pink beginning Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. According to the National Breast Cancer Organization, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Earlier this year, HOME partnered with UMC Healthcare Partners to open all-new health care clinics at two of its housing developments, Chelsea Tower and Sun Plaza Tower. The clinics are said to provide high-quality, affordable primary care for HOME residents and families in the Downtown, South El Paso, and Central El Paso areas. Services offered include primary care, family care, preventative care, geriatric care, care for minor injuries, and lab services.

“We are committed to the health of El Pasoans. We hope that by lighting the historic Blue Flame Building will raise awareness and serve as a beacon of what one can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.” Gerald Cichon, HOME CEO

