Bloomberg opens El Paso office, plans visit to Borderland Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened an office in El Paso Saturday, becoming the first candidate since Beto O’Rourke to do so.

Bloomberg is also planning a visit to the Borderland on Wednesday evening, according to his campaign. The campaign says he will be discussing his plans to support to Latino community at 6:45 p.m. The event’s address is not listed publicly, those wishing to attend must register.

The office is a way for his team to meet with local community leaders and voters to talk about Bloomberg’s vision for the country. This is just one of 17 Bloomberg campaign offices across the state of Texas.