BLM march in downtown El Paso, brings out younger generations

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The younger generations in El Paso gathered lot’s of respect from their elders Thursday evening during a protest march in the downtown area.

Thursday evenings march started at the Del Soto Hotel on Mills Rd. and proceeded to move throughout the downtown streets around the San Jacinto Plaza, County court house and El Paso City Hall.

“We couldn’t fix it we did some things bur I think this generation will fix it,” said one protester.

Many called for major changes regarding on-going issues like systemic racism and police brutality .

Some told KTSM they believe the younger generations can make the difference.

“These voices have been talking for over 50 years, and if anybody can get them heard, its this generation,” said one El Pasoan. “Change is coming, were going to make it happen,” said another.

They expressed, they fight for safety.

“I want people ot feel safe in America no matter what color they are where they are”, said Courtney Gilkison.

“I remember back in the day when I couldn’t go and drink out of a water fountain because I was a black man,” one El Paso man expressed.

