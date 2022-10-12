EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rock band, best known for their teen angst hits, is reuniting for their first tour in nearly 10 years with dates set starting in March of next year.

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus also announced on Twitter they will be releasing a new song called “Edging” on Friday.

First concerts will be held across Latin America starting in March and the U.S. in May. The band will also play in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Dates for Texas are set for:

July 5, 2023, in Dallas

July 7, 2023, in Austin

July 8, 2023, in Houston

For more tour dates visit Blink-182’s website.

