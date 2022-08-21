EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso.

Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced.

Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day until every item is just $1 on Wednesdays, the news release said.

“Our goal is to give our customers great value for things they need and want while saving money in the process,” director of marketing Bob Theriot said. “We give new and gently used items a second chance with ethical buying practices that reduce environmental impact.”

Black Fridays also has a store in Aurora, Colorado.