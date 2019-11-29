Black Friday traditions have changed to more shopping on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- What used to be a mad dash in the early hours of the Friday after Thanksgiving has now become deals that start earlier and last longer.

“We’re now starting to call it “Black Thursday” because it all starts on Thanksgiving day. Penny’s opened first and we were packed yesterday on Thanksgiving,” said Shawna Thomson the General Manager of Cielo Vista Mall.

J.C Penny’s at the Cielo Vista Mall opened Thursday at 2 p.m., and mall officials say the line was wrapped around the building. However, by the early hours of the morning, the number of people had dwindled.

Cielo Vista started opening on Thanksgiving day seven years ago and has become a tradition for many families, officials say.

“We had one family that came out in their pajamas and they said you can only stay in the house so long and it’s a fun family experience,” said Thomson.

However, deals at Cielo Vista were not just on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

“A lot of the deals actually started earlier in the month. So our retailers are starting to promote them earlier but then today what you’ll find is special doorbusters,” said Thomson.

Thanksgiving was a week later this year meaning everyone has one less week for Christmas shopping. However, many of the Black Friday deals at Cielo Vista will last until Saturday.