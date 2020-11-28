Black Friday crowds tame in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Black Friday was a little different this year, with long lines and fights virtually nonexistent in a coronavirus-plagued year.

At the El Paso Outlet Shoppes, more safety precautions were the norm to ensure customers could get deals and stay safe, including making sure distance was kept between shoppers and employees.

“Making sure that everybody is shopping safely, happy and within the guidelines,” said Beth Parkinson, general manager of the El Paso Outlet Shoppes.

Parkinson added that the outlet shops prepared for the Black Friday frenzy by adding more shopping options. “We do have a couple of parking spaces that are designated for curbside and pick-up,” she said.

The long lines that are usually seen starting in the early morning hours didn’t happen this year and Parkinson said the stores are not as busy as other years. Stores opened later than usual this year, another measure to protect customers.

“Each store is responsible for their own, you know, their customers, the capacity, the 50-percent capacity, some of the stores are actually doing less than 50-percent capacity just for employees,” she said.

The change in shopping patterns was not exclusive to the Borderland -— across the country, retailers big and small changed the way they conduct business during the pandemic. Like Black Fridays of years past, some Americans were in line before dawn.

But instead of frenzied scenes of shoppers fighting for a handful of bargains, 2020 saw smaller crowds. “It was very calm, no one is pushing, no one is trying to outrun because there is nobody this year,” said one shopper.

Latest Headlines