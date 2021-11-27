Black Friday back to normal in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Black Friday kicked off to almost normalcy as people flocked to stores everywhere around the Borderland to get the best deals for their Christmas list.

Stores welcomed the droves of people that they couldn’t last year because of the pandemic.. Over at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso, David Gest was ecstatic to see the hundreds of people to the mall.

“Since those borders reopened our Mexican customers came back in flocks and today that is more eminent more visible than ever.”

The crowds may have been good for the stores but there were not expected by the shoppers. Even so, Jasmine Sora said it was nice to see people out and about enjoying themselves again.

“Although the cases are going up again its great to see everyone out again.”

While the lines may be long to get into the stores that is not stopping people from getting the best deal.

Around the country, shoppers hit the stores in similar fashion, with near real-time tracking showing big increases, according to a story from the Associated Press.

Still, Black Friday retail sales surged 29.8% through mid-afternoon, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards. That was above its 20% growth forecast for the day. Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard, says the numbers speak to the “strength of the consumer.”

