EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Catholic Diocese of El Paso hosted the annual Bishop’s Hike for Life at Mt. Cristo Rey on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Courtesy of The Catholic Diocese of El Paso

Bishop Mark Seitz hosted the annual “Hike for Life” event at Mount Cristo Rey. Organizers from the event say the hike is intended to inform pregnant women who are in need about available resources. The goal from this event is to also raise funds for local pregnancy resource centers and pro-life groups. The hike is said to bring back an annual tradition that aims to help pregnant women who are struggling with pregnancy.

“We look forward to raising funds for these organizations that look to help expecting mothers

and mothers of small children that require medical assistance. This hike for life is a wonderful opportunity for us as Christians to pray and offer up a pledge for pro-life awareness in the borderland,” said Bishop Seitz.