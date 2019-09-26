Bishops from around the nation, gather to celebrate migrant farmworkers

Wednesday afternoon Bishops from the Borderland Diocese hosted a mass for migrant farmworkers at Centro Sin Frontera in the Segundo Barrio.

The mass was comprised of Bishops who have traveled from all over the nation to visit communities from around the Borderland, visiting migrant farm workers.

“The purpose of this visit is to come to know not just the broad picture of migrants but zero in on migrant farm workers,” said El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz.

Focused on the goal to get to know who the workers are.

“When we prepare our meals and take our plates and our salads, we don’t think, where did this grow and who planted it and picked it… what was it like for them,” said Seitz.

Bishop of Las Cruces Peter Baldacchino told KTSM, “Behind this, there are real people, we need to encounter one another, where others are, and the way to do that is to be with them”.

The diocese of El Paso told KTSM, they hope this experience created a big impact on the bishops from around the country, and hopes they share the stories of Borderland Migrant farmworkers in their own communities.