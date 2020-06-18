Bishop Seitz to allow churches to begin Phase 2 of reopening in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bishop Mark Seitz is giving churches the authority to begin Phase 2 of the Diocesan Protocols for Church gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, June 18, Churches within El Paso County may begin to resume gatherings at 25% capacity for Mass on weekdays, baptisms, weddings, funerals, Eucharistic exposition for 1-2 hours, and prayer during the day.

In Phase 2, confessions, funerals, baptisms, first communions, weddings, quinceañeras, and confirmations may also be celebrated according to the norms dictated in the Diocesan protocol for Church Gatherings.

However, Sunday Masses will be still suspended during Phase 2.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso said Churches who choose to reopen must continue to follow social distancing guidelines and must follow disinfection protocols.

Churches in the Diocese will continue to stream masses online with no more than 10 people in attendance for Sunday Masses.