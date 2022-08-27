EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Bishop Seitz tested positive for COVID late last night.

It is said he was experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, cough and a low grade fever. It can also be said that he is currently resting at home and will quarantine for the recommended period of time.

Bishop Seitz asks for your prayers for a speedy recovery to anyone who is suffering with this

virus. He stresses the need for those that have not received the vaccine, to get vaccinated. It

could be the difference between a mild infection, and a serious one.

