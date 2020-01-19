Binational communities unite through art and music

CUIDAD JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Community members from El Paso, Dallas, and Juarez are uniting through the power of music, art, and dance this holiday weekend.

The event titled “Reunidos En Arte” took place in Juarez at El Punto – the outdoor venue where Pope Francis came to visit in 2016.

Organizers invited families to experience performances including Esperanza Azteca Youth Orchestra and chorus along with ensembles from UTEP and the University of Dallas.

Artists at the event say they hope it creates an alliance between Mexico and the United States.

“To build a bridge between the two cultures of the American and Mexican culture. Especially this part of the world where we have suffered many things but in spite of that we still want to create bridges. We want to create a community. We want to do it through the art and music,” said opera singer Ricardo Herrera from the University of Illinois.

The artists are continuing their binational community celebration Sunday at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program is free and will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.