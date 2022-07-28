EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the formation of the Binational Breastfeeding Coalition (BBC), in which a group of women from diverse professional backgrounds got together to establish support and promotion of lactation across the US-Mexico Border.

One of the first activities BBC organized was the Big LatchOn, where people gather and together breastfeed and offer peer support along with friends, family and community. This event is conducted all over the world and each year a new record number of participants that breastfeed simultaneously for one full minute is broken in an effort to create a breastfeeding culture.







In 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic, Big Latch On events were conducted virtually. However, this year, we are delighted to be able conduct in-person events once again to celebrate World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action’s (WABA) World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) while taking social distancing precautions. BBC has partnered with the Secretaria de Salud de Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and the Empowerment Congress of Doña Ana County, New Mexico to host the following lactation events: The Border Latch (USA) event will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Help NM located at 1000 McNutt, Sunland Park NM 88063. Event will begin at 9:00am and the countdown will be at 10:30am.

Optimal breastfeeding is vital to lifelong good health and well-being. Increasing breastfeeding globally

we can prevent 20,000 mother’s deaths, 823,000 children’s deaths and can reduce $302 billion in

economic loss. Breastfeeding is the ‘smartest investment’ families, communities and countries can make.

WABA’s The Warm Chain campaign strives to link different actors across the health, community and

workplace sectors to provide a continuum of care during the first 1000 days.



Gran Tetada Fronteriza (MX) will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Registration begins at 9:30am and the

countdown is at 10:30 a.m. Event will take place at the Parque Central located at Av. Tecnológico s/n, Partido

Iglesias, 32528 Cd. Juárez, Chih.



These events also give the opportunity to share WABA’s 2022 WBW message: Step up for Breastfeeding Educate and Support. BBC and partner agencies are committed to breastfeeding awareness in order for all

babies born along the border area to have an equal opportunity to breast/chestfeed. Join us in this cause and allow BBC and partner agencies an opportunity to talk about lactation at your media outlet.

