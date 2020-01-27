Billy Abraham sentenced to 10 years probation plus a fine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Billy Abraham, El Paso property owner, has been sentenced to 10 years probation.

Court documents show Abraham was facing 10 felony counts from a hearing in May 2017.

Documents say Abraham pleaded guilty to witness tampering and tampering with physical evidence, and the rest of the charges were then dismissed.

The charges were regarding the condition of the elevator at the historic Toltec Building in Downtown El Paso.

Abraham was arrested in September of 2019 on a $200,000 bond for failing to appear at a status hearing regarding the 10 felony charges.

Court documents show that the judge presiding over the case said he was going to call the elevator repairman.

This is when Abraham texted the repairman and told him not to take the judges call.

Along with probation, Abraham has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.