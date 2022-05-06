EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bill Childress Elementary (BCE) School is one of only 43 schools across Texas to earn the prestigious Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association’s (TEPSA) Student Leadership Award.

BCE was selected for the honor as part of the ongoing civic service provided by the campus’ student council.

School officials share that the BCE student council members met the rigorous criteria and demonstrated how their leadership has impacted and served their school and community through their various service projects such as volunteering at assisted living facilities and helping run community food drives to feed and provide for those in need.

“What I am very proud of as a principal is that you have kids who in the classroom are more quiet or shy yet you see them within our school or community and they are reading to our elderly, doing service projects. It reminds you that we must continue to push our kids to know that life is beyond academics and the four walls of the classroom. It’s about giving back and serving our community to make a better tomorrow.” BCE Principal Jonathan Flores

The BCE student council will be recognized by TEPSA on their website, with a video presentation at the Summer Conference, on TEPSA’s official Facebook page, and will receive a trophy at a Leaders ‘Я Us onsite workshop in the fall.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.