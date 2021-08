EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library will host a book sale this weekend.

According to a tweet, the book sale will happen at the Main Library, located at 501 N. Oregon.

Its hours will be Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. and Sunday from 1-3p.m.

Another book sale will be held the following weekend with the same hours.

Books will be priced from 10 cents to one dollar.