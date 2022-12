EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person riding a bicycle was struck and killed in east El Paso according to El Paso Police department.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run emergency call just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Dr. and Gateway West.

The Special Traffic Investigation unit is asking if anyone has any information on this incident to please contact the police department at 915 832 4400 or Crimestoppers of El Paso at 566-8477.