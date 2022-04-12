EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Imagine art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The traveling exhibition has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular currently and will open in El Paso at the El Paso County Coliseum on December 16 for a limited engagement.

Beyond van Gogh

Guests will be completely immersed in more than 300 van Gogh’s iconic masterpieces including recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” as well as many self-portraits. Using cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” says Mathieu St-Arnaud, French-Canadian Creative Director at Normal Studio.

Millions of people all over the world credit van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. “This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work and will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, co-producer.

Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus fees. Tickets will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, April 14 at www.vangoghelpaso.com.

WHEN:

December 16, 2022 – January 20, 2023

Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 10:00am – 9:00pm

Monday & Tuesday: closed

Christmas Eve: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Christmas Day, New Year’s Day: closed

Final entry 1 hour before close

WHERE:

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano Street, El Paso TX 79905

